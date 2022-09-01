Simon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

Leeds United are keen on Senegal forward Bamba Dieng.

Manager Jesse Marsch wants someone who can play across the forward line.

He was interested in PSV’s Cody Gakpo, who will instead remain in the Netherlands.

A conversation has also taken place with Wolves over Hwang Hee-chan but it now seems Dieng is the most likely option.

The 22-year-old has been with Marseille since 2020 and scored seven goals in Ligue 1 last term.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has also replied to a fan on Twitter and stated it is time to "welcome" Dieng.

If Leeds are able to conclude a deal, it would open the door for Wales international Dan James to leave the club, amid interest from Fulham.