We asked what kind of players might fit the bill as Motherwell manager Steven Hammell steps up his search for new forward options.

Here's some of your comments:

Taylor: With the re-signing of Rolando Aarons bringing a bit of pace back into the team, I would love for us to re-sign Louis Moult - a true fan favourite!

Aaron: Bring the King Louis Moult back!

Leave your comments here.