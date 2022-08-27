Chelsea 2-1 Leicester: What Rodgers said

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, speaking to BBC MOTD: "I thought we were good in the game and there were lots of really good moments for us.

"We just started the second half too passively, we weren't aggressive enough. When you go against a side that goes down to 10 men it can be difficult so to go 2-0 down was a real challenge.

"To be fair to the players they changed the dynamic and we were unlucky not to draw but to lose is disappointing.

"Youri Tielemans has made a couple of great balls, Jamie [Vardy] his timing was excellent and he would normally put the chances away, but he was getting the chances. Harvey Barnes was outstanding for us, we knocked on the door a lot, there was a lot of good for us but we're disappointed with the result.

"We have to press the first goal and have that ruthless streak when defending and if we can do that we will pick up better results."

On a potential move to Chelsea for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana: "There's nothing new to add to it - it's as simple as that."