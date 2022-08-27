Jamie Lyall, BBC Scotland

After a hard-won Championship title race, Derek McInnes' men faced a trying return to the top flight.

Kilmarnock have had to face each of the Old Firm, as well as hosting Dundee United and travelling to the Highlands to meet Ross County.

That they had only scored one goal - a late leveller on the opening day against United - shows their toothlessness in attack.

Their resilience, though, has never been in doubt. They blew chance after chance against Motherwell, but finally, their impressive build-up play was rewarded with goals, and a first win of the campaign.