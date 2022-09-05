Brighton 'could push for Europe this season'

"The biggest compliment I can pay Brighton is that they're not surprising anyone."

That's the view of Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards after watching Albion dismantle Leicester City at Amex Stadium on Sunday.

"They are so well drilled and so brilliantly managed," Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"I'm really excited by what they could be and think they could be pushing for Europe this season."

Brighton have won four and drawn one of their opening six Premier League games this season, but Edwards does worry about what happens next for boss Graham Potter.

"His imprint is all over that team and he's probably earned the right to have a pick of a bigger club, with a bigger budget, where he wouldn't be under pressure to sell his best players," Edwards said.

"If one of those clubs changes its manager this season, he's probably at the front of the queue to take over."

