Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

Expectation does not come much greater than being nicknamed after your club's most iconic ever player, especially when that player is Diego Maradona and the adoring fans are those in the Italian city of Naples.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's arrival may not have sparked the same feverish hype as El Diego's transfer from Barcelona 38 years ago, but a blistering start to life in Serie A has stirred excitement and even seen the winger dubbed 'Kvaradona'.

He is likely to make his Champions League debut when Napoli host Liverpool at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Wednesday.

Kvaratskhelia, like Maradona, made his Serie A debut against Verona - though unlike the Argentine, he played a key role in a 5-2 win with a goal and an assist.

Things got even better for the Georgian when he scored twice on his home debut against Monza a week later, one a superb curling, right-footed strike from distance.

"It was an amazing revelation, we did not expect it - it was a great surprise to us and that is the best kind of surprise," says Kirsten Schlewitz, author of More than Maradona and part of the Far From Vesuvius podcast.

