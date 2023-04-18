James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

Coming from 2-0 down to take a point against Arsenal on Sunday was as unexpected as it was desperately needed.

While results against the likes of the Gunners, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United won't decide whether or not West Ham go down, anything we get from them should be seen as a huge bonus.

We now have a four-point cushion over the bottom three and travel to Bournemouth this weekend.

This is the start of an incredibly important week at the club. Thursday's Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg offers the chance of reaching back-to-back European semi-finals, while the trip to the south coast on Sunday provides an opportunity to create even more space between ourselves and the relegation zone.

With Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Leicester City still to play, two more wins should be more than enough to secure Premier League survival - perhaps even one victory and a couple of draws will do.

The quicker safety is confirmed, the quicker the club can focus on what this summer's rebuild looks like. And if that can be done with the Conference League in the bag, the foundations for that rebuild will be solid enough to expect positive change and a positive future.

By the end of this week, West Ham could be one step closer to achieving that.