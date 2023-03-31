Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been named Premier League Manager of the Month, with Bukayo Saka taking the Player of the Month award.

It is the first time Gunners forward Saka has received the award - and follows a month that included a goal and assist in his side's opening match against Everton and ended with three goal involvements in Sunday's win over Crystal Palace.

His two goals against the Eagles saw him become the first player to reach double figures for goals and assists in the Premier League this term.

Manager Arteta receives the award for the fourth time this season.

The Spaniard guided his side to four wins from four, picking up the maximum 12 points from matches against Everton, Bournemouth, Fulham and Crystal Palace.

The award sees him now one behind Jurgen Klopp’s record of five successes during a single season, which occurred during Liverpool’s Premier League title-winning campaign of 2019-20.