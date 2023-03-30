David de Gea has turned down Manchester United's first offer of a new contract. (Athletic - subscription required), external

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, 24, is Arsenal's top target this summer and there is growing confidence they can beat competition from Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City to sign the England international. (Evening Standard), external

United are monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt's France forward Randal Kolo Muani, 24, and Atalanta's 20-year-old Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund in case they are priced out of a move for Tottenham and England frontman Harry Kane, 29. (Manchester Evening News), external

Meanwhile, the Red Devils could also miss out on signing Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer permanently after his loan deal as new Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel may decide to keep the 29-year-old. (Sun), external

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is pushing the club to sign 26-year-old Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay from Manchester United. (Football Insider), external

Finally, England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, has dismissed reports he wants a new deal worth £500,000 per week to stay at United as "complete nonsense". (Independent), external

United are planning to step up contract talks with Rashford before the end of the season. (ESPN), external

