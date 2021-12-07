Bowen picked out in Garth's team of the week

Jarrod Bowen: I've never been a great fan of Bowen, not because he can't play but because a kid with his talent should be scoring more goals. He gets into great positions but often lacks the finishing touch.

However, against a desperately unlucky Chelsea, it was Bowen who seized onto Jorginho's poor back pass to Edouard Mendy, who has been in great form this season, that led to the penalty. Bowen's performance galvanised the Hammers.

