Man City v Leeds - confirmed team news

Kevin de Bruyne returns to the Manchester City midfield to make his first Premier League start since their win at Old Trafford on 6 November.

That is one of four changes by City boss Pep Guardiola, who also recalls John Stones to play alongside Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte in what looks likely to be a three-man back-line, and brings in Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez up front.

Joao Cancelo is suspended while Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus all drop to the bench.

Man City XI: Ederson, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Grealish, Foden, Mahrez

Subs: Steffen, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Fernandinho, Egan-Riley, Palmer, Wilson-Esbrand