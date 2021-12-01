Newcastle are just the fourth team to fail to win any of their first 14 games in a Premier League campaign – all of the previous three were relegated (Swindon 1993-94, QPR 2012-13, Sheffield United 2020-21).

Callum Wilson has scored 10 of his 11 penalties taken in the Premier League. Tuesday's was his 17th league goal for Newcastle, more than double the amount any other player has scored for the club since the start of last season.