'﻿Memorable week for Livi at all levels'

S﻿tuart Barrie, Livingston fan

Imagine a team like Livi going to Ibrox and being a little disappointed coming away with a point!

Rangers have a far superior budget, international players and 50,000 supporters, so a point for us is incredible. We’ve never won there but probably never been as close to winning either.

Big Joel Nouble showing Haaland how it’s done with his early strike and continues his impressive form this season. Sure, we took a bit of a battering but hung on like Rocky at the end of one his movies to get the point.

Huge credit has to go to the whole team but it's no coincidence we turned in our best defensive performance of the season with Jack Fitzwater back at the centre of defence alongside big Ayo Obileye and Sean Kelly stepping into his Casemiro role mopping everything up in midfield.

Celtic next week at our patch isn’t their favourite away day either so here’s hoping for three points this time.

Its been a big week for the Livi women's team too as they continue to lead the SWF Championship and deserve huge kudos in switching from white to black shorts due to period concerns.

It’s a great step forward for inclusivity and equality from the club and top marks to everyone one involved.

And the ladies development won their league with a 7-0 victory - it’s been a good week for Livi at all levels!