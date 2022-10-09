After Killie conceded a late equaliser, Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes told Sportsound: "It's a sore one any time you lose an injury-time equaliser. We give away a cheap free-kick and it allows them to put that one last ball in.

"Five minutes of injury time - I was a wee bit surprised at that but, still, you've got to see the game out.

"I'm more disappointed with the first goal we lose. It's a basic straight ball off a bent run that we should see of. That's the one that gives Hearts a bit of lifeline.

"We miss a great chance at 2-1 when Oli Shaw runs through. We had opportunities to make it more comfortable for ourselves. When you don't and you're playing against a team like Hearts who have got so many attacking options and quality, you're always putting yourself at risk."