St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson tells BBC Sportsound: "First half, we had good chances to score. We go 1-0 down to a wonder free-kick, so in the second half we wanted to apply pressure.

"But it was a horrendous start from us, really poor. We didn't do the basics well, we had chances to clear our lines. Kilmarnock score and then sat in and defended well.

"We didn't ask enough questions of them and that was the thing that disappointed me most tonight. When you're chasing a game, you need to be brave."