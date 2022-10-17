Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before his side host Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

De Zerbi confirmed that Adam Lallana will start the game against Forest. Levi Colwill and Jan Paul van Hecke are out but "the others are in good condition". Kaoru Mitoma will not be available and will "maybe miss Manchester City" with an ankle problem.

He is frustrated by his opening three results in charge: "I can’t criticise the players. At Brentford and against Tottenham we played well. In my first three games, I think we have deserved more points and have been unlucky."

He was unimpressed by Brentford boss Thomas Frank’s exchange with Joel Veltman on Friday: "For me, football is passion - 100%. I don’t like it when another coach speaks with my player."

On facing bottom-of-the-table Forest: "We must now focus only on this. I have to understand what we’ve done really well and try to win the game. We will be ready."

