L﻿eicester's impressive performance at Everton vindicated the board's decision to stick with Brendan Rodgers despite a poor start to the season, argues former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin.

R﻿odgers' side cruised to a 2-0 victory at Goodison Park on Saturday and Nevin admits he was struck by how good the Foxes looked.

"﻿They were more intelligent, had their tactics spot on and had the quality when they needed it," Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"﻿They got Harvey Barnes and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on the ball, and then James Maddison was delicious to watch at times.

"﻿The fact they did not panic when they went through that bad period is the most impressive thing and it looks like they are very close to the Leicester we all know."

