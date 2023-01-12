Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall says it is "what you dream of as a kid" to reach a cup semi-final, following their victory on penalties against Wolves in the EFL Cup.

"It was a must-win game to keep the momentum going," Worrall told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"Tonight we didn't play our best but we found a way to win the game. Teams who win things at any level have a knack of winning games like that.

"We practice penalties before the cup ties, I am not going to give away our secrets but it is two from two from the City Ground.

"We have a knack of winning important football matches and I don't think that is a bad thing to have as a side.

"To be in the semi-finals of a cup competition is what you dream of as a kid."