Southampton v Aston Villa: Team news

Southampton's Theo Walcott could be involved, having returned to training after a six-match absence with a calf injury sustained in the Carabao Cup.

Armel Bella-Kotchap, Juan Larios and Tino Livramento remain out.

Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins has recovered from the ankle problem that prompted his substitution last weekend.

Recent signing Alex Moreno is likely to make his full debut in place of the injured Lucas Digne, while Matty Cash and Ludwig Augustinsson are fit.

Teenage forward Jhon Duran, a £14.75m signing from Chicago Fire this week, awaits a UK visa and will not be involved.

