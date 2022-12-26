Brentford v Spurs: Team news

Ivan Toney and Harry Kane

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is available despite being charged by the Football Association with 262 counts of alleged breaches of betting rules.

Defender Pontus Jansson returns from a hamstring injury but Aaron Hickey and Kristoffer Ajer remain out with respective ankle and knee issues.

Tottenham forward Richarlison will be sidelined for several weeks because of a hamstring problem.

Club captain Hugo Lloris will be rested so Fraser Forster deputises in goal.

World Cup-winning defender Cristian Romero is unavailable, while midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is serving a one-match suspension.

