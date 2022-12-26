Brentford v Spurs: Team news

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is available despite being charged by the Football Association with 262 counts of alleged breaches of betting rules.

Defender Pontus Jansson returns from a hamstring injury but Aaron Hickey and Kristoffer Ajer remain out with respective ankle and knee issues.

Tottenham forward Richarlison will be sidelined for several weeks because of a hamstring problem.

Club captain Hugo Lloris will be rested so Fraser Forster deputises in goal.

World Cup-winning defender Cristian Romero is unavailable, while midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is serving a one-match suspension.

