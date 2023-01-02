Erik ten Hag says Luke Shaw has impressed in his recent games at centre-back and is a good option for Manchester United to have.

United have kept back-to-back clean sheets with Shaw playing in the middle alongside Raphael Varane.

When asked how he sees his defence fitting together, Ten Hag said: "Of course, you have your ideas and a plan but sometimes it changes by circumstances like the illnesses for Harry [Maguire] and Victor [Lindelof].

"Normally, they start in the games we have just played, but then Casemiro did well as a centre-half [against Burnley] and then Luke Shaw did very well against Nottingham Forest.

"Also you look at the game plan, the way we had to approach Wolves, and I thought it was the best match with Rapha and Luke. Especially we knew the speed of Wolves from the right side and we could cover that because we wanted to attack over the left side with our offensive game from Tyrell Malacia. That was a good fit and also in possession you can have better angles with the left foot."

On whether he sees Shaw featuring more regularly at centre-back, Ten Hag added: "We have seen the past two games he has been fabulous. He has impressed but, of course, we also know he is really good as a left full-back. It’s an extra option and that’s always good for a team."