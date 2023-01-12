Following their 2-1 win at St Mary's in October, Everton are looking to complete their first Premier League double over Southampton since 2001-02.

Southampton are winless in their past 17 Premier League away games against Everton (D5 L12), since a 2-0 victory in November 1997.

Since the start of last season, Demarai Gray has scored more Premier League goals than any other current Everton player (8), despite enduring runs of 21 games (December 2021 to August 2022) and 13 games (August 2022 to December 2022) without a goal in that time.