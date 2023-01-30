Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Unproven, relatively unknown, unexpected, Yasin Ayari is the latest prodigy snapped up by Brighton - and history implies they have probably secured another gem.

Still only 19, he came of age this season, playing 24 times and scoring four goals from the base of midfield as his club AIK Solna finished fifth in a competitive Swedish Allsvenskan.

Tidy in possession, Ayari cuts a composed figure with the ball at his feet and is unafraid to shift in and out of challenges. His ability to drift past opponents will be threatened in the raucous midfield of a Premier League game but given time to adapt, he has the raw ingredients to thrive in Brighton's talented central area.

Earlier this month, he picked up his first two international caps for Sweden in the friendlies against Finland and Iceland.

Brighton have developed a knack of finding talented youngsters, polishing them up and selling them for a huge profit, with Moises Caicedo the latest player attracting concrete interest from one of the Premier League's elite.

However, the way Brighton operate - not to mention their league position - would suggest they currently belong in that elite bracket. Ayari may play in a similar position to Caicedo, but there is no doubt Roberto de Zerbi would prefer to keep his Ecuador star until the summer.

If and when Caicedo leaves, there is a clear pathway for Ayari into the Brighton first team and he will only add to the abundance of ability waiting on the sidelines for a spot in this flourishing Albion XI.

To get a crack at the Premier League at such a precocious age, the Swede has seemingly joined the right club.