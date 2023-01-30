New Everton manager Sean Dyche hopes to "get this great club back on track" and unite the players with fans again.

Dyche arrives at Goodison Park on a two-and-a-half-year deal until June 2025.

After his appointment, he told the club website: "It’s an honour to become Everton manager. My staff and I are ready and eager to help get this great club back on track.

"I know about Everton’s passionate fanbase and how precious this club is to them. We’re ready to work and ready to give them what they want. That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort and getting back to some of the basic principles of what Everton Football Club has stood for for a long time.

"We want to bring back a good feeling. We need the fans, we need unity and we need everyone aligned. That starts with us as staff and players.

"Our aim is to put out a team that works, that fights and wears the badge with pride. The connection with the fans can then grow very quickly because they’re so passionate.

"There is quality in this squad, but we have to make them shine. That’s the job of me and my staff."