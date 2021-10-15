James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

Did the international break comes at a good time for Everton?

Yes, because it's given Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Seamus Coleman, Andre Gomes and Alex Iwobi the chance to recover from injuries.

On the other hand, seven league games into the season and the Blues find themselves only two points off the top with one defeat – they had real momentum. The performance at Manchester United was hardly backs to the wall, but one in which a team who had been written off by many neutrals played without fear, got a deserved point and could well have taken all three had VAR not intervened (or had Tom Davies gone for goal).

Rafael Benitez has so far combined steeliness with flair very well and a win on Sunday will give them four straight home league wins at the start of the season for the first time since 1978. How ironic that the players who cost less than £2m - Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend - head into the game with eight goals between them.

Gray’s industry and pace is giving Everton a different dimension, while Townsend is proving he has plenty more left in the tank. Two very shrewd signings so far after a summer with a very limited budget at Goodison Park. While in midfielder, Allan and Doucoure are building a very fruitful partnership, with Doucoure producing one goal and three assists in Everton’s last four league goals.

West Ham will be difficult and this game bizarrely pits the two managers who became regular enemies in Merseyside derbies of the past, but in different dugouts.