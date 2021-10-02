Leeds v Watford: Confirmed team news

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa makes just one change to the side who lost to West Ham.

Diego Llorente returns, coming in for Charlie Cresswell, who drops to the bench.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Firpo, Cooper, Raphinha, Llorente, Dallas, Rodrigo, James, Phillips, Klich, Shackleton.

Subs: Klaesson, Roberts, Struijk, Harrison, Gelhardt, Hjelde, Cresswell, McKinstry, Greenwood.