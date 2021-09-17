BBC Sport

Vieira on Spurs win, an Edouard-Benteke partnership and Liverpool

Published

Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match away to Liverpool.

Here are the key lines from the Crystal Palace manager:

  • Vieira was delighted with his side’s 3-0 victory of Tottenham last weekend: "It’s always good to win games because that will give you more confidence and belief about what we try to do and the game we want to play";

  • He said it was the perfect start to life at Palace for Odsonne Eduoard: "There’s nothing better than scoring two on your debut";

  • But the Eagles manager also praised Christian Benteke, who came off for Edouard, for his performance and he said they can play together;

  • There’s “no fear” as Palace head to Anfield and Vieira says his team “must be brave and go there thinking we can get something” against “one of the best sides in Europe”;

  • On the quality of his side, Vieira said: "I think we have a team that allows us to compete in every single game."

