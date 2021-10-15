BBC Sport

Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester: Fantasy football top performers

Crystal Palace came back from being two goals down to draw 2-2 with Leicester in the seventh round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?

The bonus points were shared between players from both sides:

  • Kelechi Iheanacho (3)

  • Jamie Vardy (2)

  • Michael Olise (1)

So which Eagles and Foxes players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek eight?

