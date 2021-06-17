Adrian deserves his new Liverpool deal because "he's an important part of the squad", says former Reds keeper Chris Kirkland.

Spaniard Adrian, back-up to Alisson along with Caoimhin Kelleher last season, agreed an extension to his contract on Monday.

"You’ve got to earn it and merit it. That's what he's obviously done because the club won't just hand somebody a contract," Kirkland, who was at Anfield between 2001 and 2006, told BBC Merseyside.

"The more options you’ve got in the goalkeeper department - in every position - it pushes the players on who are starting to keep them on their toes to keep their place."

