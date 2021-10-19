A clash of footballing beliefs - and don't take your eyes off it

Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Liverpool and Atletico Madrid have history. It was Diego Simeone’s men who dethroned the European champion Reds after two tempestuous battles in the pre-lockdown spring of 2020.

It seemed inevitable that the ties between these two clubs would decide who progresses to the knockout stages of this season's Champions League. With a 100% record so far, Liverpool have a bit of room for manoeuvre. Atletico less so.

Tuesday's match at the Wanda Metropolitano will be a real contrast in footballing beliefs.

Liverpool will find it much more difficult to impose their fast-flowing style against a team with a defensive and often destructive approach.

Simeone's side play with an aggressive intensity that isn’t easy on the eye, but they also have top-quality players who can turn a game in an instant. Joao Felix, Antoine Griezmann and Yannick Carrasco all fall into that bracket, as does former Red Luis Suarez, of course.

Mohamed Salah is in the form of his life and seemingly impossible to stop. Chances will be more difficult to come by in the Spanish capital, but he may only need one to make a telling contribution.

Jurgen Klopp insists that Liverpool need to be brave or Atletico “will eat them”, but they'll need resilience and defensive solidity too.

It promises to be a match full of intrigue and incident and the referee could well have a busy night. Do not take your eyes off this one.