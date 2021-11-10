Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media for the first time since being named manager of Newcastle United.

Here is what the 43-year-old, who has succeeded Steve Bunce, has had to say:

On joining a club under scrutiny because of its controversial recent Saudi-led takeover, Howe said he has made a “football decision”, adding: “It is about football and that is all I'll concern myself with”;

On arriving at St James’ Park as manager for the first time he said the feeling was “amazing”, also saying: “I can't describe it. As you walk through the doors and down the tunnel you imagine bygone eras and previous managers;”

Howe said he was struck by the interest fans have already displayed since he joined the club and vowed to “treat the club as if it was my own family”;

He says his family will move to the north east after Christmas and in stressing he must “commit to the area” he added: “I’m all in here”;

His backroom staff will be Jason Tindall, Stephen Purches, Simon Weatherstone and Dan Hodges, while Graeme Jones will also stay as part of the team.

