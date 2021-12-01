Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City: Gerrard reaction

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard, speaking to BBC Sport: "The performance second half was really good. It maybe deserved that we take something from the game.

"We lacked a bit of belief at the start of the first half. That is a combination of them having top players and manager. We got a foothold and then conceded. The second goal we could have stopped the game higher up the pitch.

"The reaction I got, I can't ask for more. I think the fans appreciated that. We have come so close to getting something from the game.

"We are playing against a team that have just been to the European Cup final, have world class players and possibly the best manager in the world. We appreciate what we are up against. But to take them to the end that is a real positive. I can't ask for more effort."