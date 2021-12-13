Jimenez unexpectedly snapped - but bigger picture unchanged

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Raul Jimenez has countless admirers, both for his footballing abilities and his fortitude. This loss of composure was unexpected, but there were mitigating circumstances. The first yellow card in that bizarre minute appeared on the soft side - and to play up front for Wolves just now is to plough stony ground.

But it is the responsibility of players to tame their temper. Jimenez’s error, compounded by his theatrics after the punishment was issued, was deeply regrettable. No doubt he has been doing more regretting than anyone, though his team-mates might well be regretting it more at Brighton on Wednesday.

So on to the penalty decision. Refereeing is hard. What looks obvious from the referee’s angle may not look obvious from anyone else’s; and whichever policy we use for VAR - from giving the system absolute rule to allowing it only to find incontrovertible evidence to overturn a decision - somebody is going to be upset.

Wolves felt sore on Saturday and will not be consoled by the idea that "these things even themselves out over the season".

The bigger picture is unchanged. Wolves are skilled and gallant defenders, and not just the back three. Manchester City racked up plenty of shots, but most of them were harmless and from long distance.

Wolves are also admirably game. Even with 10 men, Bruno Lage’s instinct was to gamble and urge them forward. Max Kilman almost stole an equaliser, which would have been quite a story - but, for all their eagerness, they are finding it hard to create chances.

Against Liverpool and Manchester City, that was understandable, but they must start to find more at Brighton - and do so without their spearhead.