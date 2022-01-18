Ferguson takes caretaker charge

Everton have named Duncan Ferguson as caretaker manager.

Ferguson steps into the role for a second time while the club searches for a permanent successor to the sacked Rafael Benitez.

Following the dismissal of Marco Silva in December 2019, Ferguson guided the Toffees to five points from three games against Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea.

The 50-year-old club legend led training on Tuesday as the side prepares for Saturday's game against Aston Villa.