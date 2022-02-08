Burnley 1-1 Manchester United - Sean Dyche reaction

Burnley boss Sean Dyche, speaking to MOTD: "It is difficult. We are not flying that is for sure. I just reminded them of the belief I have in them. We were too direct in the first half and we had to change.

"Second half we were trying to progress, trying to be on the front foot but also stay defensively organised. I was very pleased with the mix. All you can ask as a manager is a reaction and we certainly gave a reaction.

"It is not easy. Clean sheet down at Arsenal. Close but no cigar against Watford and tonight we created a chance against Manchester United and got a point. We don't want to be too greedy but we want to build on that. There is a belief here.

"It is not a major lack of belief it just that edge of confidence that drifts a bit. We played in the second half and could have nicked a second one at times."