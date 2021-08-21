Aston Villa v Newcastle: Confirmed team news

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith makes two changes to the team that lost to newly promoted Watford on the opening weekend of the season.

Jacob Ramsey – a half-time substitute at Vicarage Road – starts in midfield, while Douglas Luiz is also included despite only recently returning from the Olympics.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young, McGinn, Ramsey, Douglas Luiz, El Ghazi, Buendia, Ings

Subs: Steer, Targett, Wesley, Hourihane, Tuanzebe, Nakamba, Hause, Philogene-Bidace, Chukwuemeka