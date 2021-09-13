Watford v Wolves: The pick of the stats

Wolves picked up their first away win in the Premier League since April (1-0 v Fulham), ending a run of four games without a win on the road and having lost their last three coming into the weekend.

Watford have lost three of their first four games of the Premier League season; their joint-highest number of defeats at this stage of a top-flight campaign along with 2006-07 and 2019-20, when they ended up relegated.