Have we ever seen such a turnaround of playing staff and money spent as we have at Chelsea? It's incredible.

Last season, we saw someone who was a wonderful coach at Brighton not being able to find his way through. Now we have one of the best managers in the world not being able to get through it quickly.

They should have had better results than they have - that's a given - but it's a bit like at Nottingham Forest at the start of last season where they had too many players and no way of sieving through them.

One thing we do need to say though is that Chelsea have a load of injuries. They have got a full football team out! It's insane. How do you coach that?

They have got a great manager, have invested in some wonderfully talented young players and now they have to find a way to get results and find a formula that works.

We might see a different Chelsea over a period of time but I don't know if football allows that period of time because the pressure increases so quickly.

Michael Brown was speaking to BBC Sport's Joe Bradshaw