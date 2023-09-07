Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris faces a playing exile until January, as the 36-year-old France international has shown no inclination to leave the club despite Spurs receiving offers for the player. (Guardian), external

Meanwhile, Tottenham and England defender Eric Dier has held talks with chairman Daniel Levy after being frozen out by boss Ange Postecoglou. The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

