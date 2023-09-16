Newcastle 1-0 Brentford: Key stats

  • Newcastle have won eight of their last nine league games against Brentford (D1), keeping their first home clean sheet against the Bees since September 1947 with this win.

  • Brentford suffered their first defeat in eight Premier League games (W4 D3), ending the second-longest ongoing unbeaten run in the competition.

  • Newcastle's Callum Wilson has scored 15 of the 16 penalties he has taken in the Premier League (93.8%), with only Matthew Le Tissier (96.2), Danny Murphy (94.7) and James Beattie (94.1) netting a higher share among players to have taken as many as Wilson.

  • Brentford failed to score for the first time in eight Premier League games (0-1 v Liverpool in May), while Newcastle kept just their third Premier League clean sheet since the start of February (23 games).

Related Topics