Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has a tricky news conference to negotiate this afternoon.

Ten Hag will have to field questions on Jadon Sancho, who evidently has not reacted well to being told his training performances have not been up to scratch.

Then there is Antony, who is taking time away from first-team duties to address the allegations of abuse made against him by a former partner that he strenuously denies.

In addition, he will be asked about the treatment of Harry Maguire - and whether he will play against Brighton tomorrow.

Don't forget, United have taken six points from their opening four games. They have lost their last three Premier League fixtures against Brighton, who might have Ansu Fati available for the first time.