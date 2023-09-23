Former England midfielder Fara Williams has been analysing Luton Town's 1-1 draw with Wolves on Final Score: "Luton will definitely be left feeling very disappointed this evening.

"That opening 45 minutes, with the chances they created, Wolves were put on the back foot and were forced to defend a lot of crosses.

"They came back into the game after going down unexpectedly at the start of the second half.

"They will take the point though, because it looked like they may have ended up with nothing."