Liverpool have won their past two Premier League matches despite conceding first in both games, winning 3-1 against Bournemouth and 2-1 against Newcastle United. Since Jurgen Klopp's first game in charge, the Reds have the most wins after conceding first (35) and points gained from losing positions (135) of any Premier League side.

After losing 5-1 to Newcastle in their first Premier League game this season, Aston Villa have won their past two, scoring seven goals and conceding just once. They are the first top-flight side to lose their opening game by four or more goals and then win their next two games since QPR in 1986-87.

Liverpool have received a red card in their past two Premier League games, last doing so in three in a row in September-October 1999. They are the first side to win consecutive games while receiving a dismissal since Watford in January 2020.