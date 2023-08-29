Everton's newest signing Beto says his decision to join the Toffees was "easy" as the striker looks to bring "courage and confidence" to the squad.

He told the club's official website, external: "Everton is a big, big club in the Premier League, well respected and has a big history.

"When a club like Everton tries to buy you in January and then comes again in the summer, you feel like: 'OK, they want me for real.' So that made the decision easy for me as well.

"My idol Samuel Eto’o played here too, which makes it even more special.

"I can bring courage, I can bring confidence and I think my biggest thing is effort. I will always bring enthusiasm to the team and to our games. I feel like my style is a really good fit with Everton.

"Words can’t express the feeling I have right now to play at Goodison Park because it was a stadium I admired when I was in high school."