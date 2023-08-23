Everton fan and host of The Blue Room podcast Matt Jones believes the lack of change at the club means they will endure another tough season.

The Toffees have lost both of their opening Premier League matches and striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set for another spell on the sidelines after suffering a cheek injury in Sunday's 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa.

"It feels like week 40 of the season going back to the start of last season," Jones told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"You see the teams at this stage of the season - new signings, new managers, new optimism and hope going into the new campaign.

"It just feels like it's very much the same at Everton and that's no surprise when you look at the starting XI on Sunday and there's only one new face in there.

"Everton continue to make the same mistakes, there is still a void up front and the team looks extremely ropey in defence.

"Unfortunately the club and the director of football and whoever else has been making transfer decisions has just not been able to get those players in but it's certainly not a new issue that's for sure."

