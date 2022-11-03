P﻿aul Mitchell, BBC Sport Scotland in Istanbul

Hearts come to Istanbul with little to play for but they can have a direct impact on the outcome of Group A.

Their hosts sit level on points with Fiorentina, with the group winner sent straight to the last 16 while the runners-up face a play-off against a side dropping down from the Europa League.

Basaksehir, currently second in the Turkish Super Lig, rested several players for their Monday night home win against Giresunspor and are set to leave nothing to chance when it comes to team selection against Hearts.

Hearts have six points from five games and in any other group they would have a chance to qualify.

It is set to be a memorable night for Hearts keeper Craig Gordon. The 39-year-old, who made his European debut in 2003 at home to Bordeaux, will clock up his 22nd appearance in continental competition for the club, equalling the record held by fellow goalkeeper Henry Smith and Stephen Pressley.

Hearts will have learned much from their European adventure. After this game their focus will switch to qualifying for Europe again next season where they will be able to use the experience gained to have a better campaign.