H﻿ugo Bueno has signed a new long-term contract with Wolves that will see him stay at the club for at least four years with the option of an additional 12 months.

T﻿he 20-year-old arrived from Spanish side Areosa in 2019 and is enjoying a breakthrough season - starting Wolves' last three league games.

H﻿aving made his debut against Nottingham Forest off the bench, the defender made his first start against Crystal Palace, picking up an assist in the loss.

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars told the club website, external: “We always try to reward young players who are doing particularly well. Hugo, since he came at 16, has been excellent in how he’s progressed. Now he’s done the final bit we want from young players, which is to break into the first-team, so we’re delighted to get a talented boy tied down.

“It was tough for him when he first came with physicality, but I don’t think there’s anybody in the academy who has worked as hard as Hugo, in terms of the extra working and making himself stronger. He was doing extra work on his crossing when he moved to wing-back, having come as an attacking midfielder. He’s got his rewards in terms of playing in the Premier League and getting a new contract. He’s a great example of what hard work can get you.”