Scotland squad centre-back Craig Halkett continues his recovery from a hamstring problem and misses out for Hearts.

Fellow defender Kye Rowles, striker Liam Boyce and midfielder Beni Baningime also remain on the sidelines, while former Scotland winger Robert Snodgrass signed too late to be eligible for European games.

Fiorentina striker Jonathan Ikone is suspended after his red card in the 3-0 defeat away to Basaksehir.