A﻿ndrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

A﻿ disappointing result in isolation, but even more so considering the form that the Saints brought into this fixture.

T﻿hree unbeaten, picking up seven of the last nine points available, Callum Davidson would have been looking at this as another winnable game.

And w﻿hilst they did threaten occasionally, that lack of confidence that was so apparent last season, crept back in to their play.

Bair's late strike was truly out of the blue, but opening his Saints account will give him, and his manager, a boost.