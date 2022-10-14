Motherwell manager Steven Hammell will make late decisions on several players, including midfield duo Blair Spittal and Callum Slattery.

Forward Connor Shields is suspended, while Rolando Aarons, Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley remain on the sidelines.

Centre-half Connor Goldson and midfielder Ryan Jack have been added to Rangers' injury list following Tuesday's midweek thrashing by Liverpool.

Ben Davies, who partnered Goldson at Ibrox, is also reportedly struggling, while fellow centre-backs and Filip Helander and John Souttar are still out along with midfielders Glen Kamara, Tom Lawrence and Ianis Hagi.

